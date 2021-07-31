COVID-19 claims 65 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

National Command and Operation Centre’ figures show that as many as 4,950 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) figures showed that as many as 4,950 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country.

The officials conducted 58,479 tests while positivity ratio remained 8.6 percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has reached 23,360.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced a number of measures to ensure vaccination of people against Covid-19 in high risk sectors.

Briefing the media persons in Islamabad today along with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, he said only those people will be allowed to travel by air from the 1st of August who would have taken at least one vaccination shot.

The Minister said we cannot put the lives of students in danger. Therefore, the teachers will have to get themselves vaccinated before 1st of August to continue their responsibilities in the educational institutions. He said those transporting the students to schools and colleges will have to get the vaccination shots by 31st August.

The Minister for Planning said that the students aged eighteen and above will also have to receive the vaccination jab by 31st August.

Asad Umar said the deadline of 31st August for vaccination has also been set for the public sector employees, law enforcement agencies, transport sector and the staff working in hotels, restaurants, wedding halls and banks.

The Minister for Planning said these steps have been taken to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people. He said the world recognizes Pakistan's efforts for dealing with the pandemic. As regards the vaccination, he was confident that Pakistan will emerge as an example in the world.

Asad Umar said that about eight hundred and fifty thousand vaccine doses were administered last day He said our target is to cross the mark of one million doses in a single day.

In his remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan voiced concerns over increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Resultantly, he said the burden on hospitals especially in Karachi is increasing.

The Special Assistant asked the people to observe the health guidelines to check the spread of the pandemic.