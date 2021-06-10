Covid-19 claims 76 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show 1303 new cases of the virus in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 41,824 tests were conducted in a day and positivity ratio remained 3.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Economic Coordination Committee has expressed the government's commitment to provide 1.1 billion Dollars for procurement of COVID-19 Vaccine for achieving the vaccination target till December this year.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad.

Minimum target for vaccine procurement is 45 million and maximum is 65 million.

The ECC in its meeting on 31st of last month had already approved 130 million dollars for procuring the vaccine for the month of June 2021. However, due to the increased target of vaccination by NCOC, another 50 million US dollars was required in addition to the already approved amount for the month of June this year.

ECC also approved the additional funds of 70 million dollars for achieving the vaccination target for this month.