COVID-19 claims six more patients, infects 3,283 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as six more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,709 and 3,283 new cases emerged when 17,911 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as six more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,709 and 3,283 new cases emerged when 17,911 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,709 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Shah said that 17,911 samples were tested which detected 3,283 cases that constituted 18.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,385,949 tests have been conducted against which 507,476 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.2 percent or 472,739 patients have recovered, including 215 overnight.

The CM said that currently 27,028 patients were under treatment, of them 26,662 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 341 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 297 patients was stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 3,283 new cases, 2,829 have been detected from Karachi, including 1,054 from East, 937 South, 464 Central, 153 Malir, 127 West and Korangi 94.

Hyderabad has 107, Qamber 31, Shikarpur 30, Jamshoro and Thatta 25 each, Sukkur 23 Jacobabad 22, Ghotki 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Matiari and Sanghar 12 each, Badin and Tharparkar 11 each, Umerkot nine, Larkana and Mirpurkhas seven each, Khairpur and NausheroFeroze six each, Tando Allahyar five.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 32,089,383 vaccinations have been administered upto January 16, and added during the last 24 hours 171,010 vaccines were inoculated - in total 32,260,393 vaccines have administered which constituted 58.27 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.