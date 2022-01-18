UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Six More Patients, Infects 3,283 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 07:55 PM

COVID-19 claims six more patients, infects 3,283 others

As many as six more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,709 and 3,283 new cases emerged when 17,911 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as six more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,709 and 3,283 new cases emerged when 17,911 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,709 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Shah said that 17,911 samples were tested which detected 3,283 cases that constituted 18.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,385,949 tests have been conducted against which 507,476 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.2 percent or 472,739 patients have recovered, including 215 overnight.

The CM said that currently 27,028 patients were under treatment, of them 26,662 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 341 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 297 patients was stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 3,283 new cases, 2,829 have been detected from Karachi, including 1,054 from East, 937 South, 464 Central, 153 Malir, 127 West and Korangi 94.

Hyderabad has 107, Qamber 31, Shikarpur 30, Jamshoro and Thatta 25 each, Sukkur 23 Jacobabad 22, Ghotki 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Matiari and Sanghar 12 each, Badin and Tharparkar 11 each, Umerkot nine, Larkana and Mirpurkhas seven each, Khairpur and NausheroFeroze six each, Tando Allahyar five.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 32,089,383 vaccinations have been administered upto January 16, and added during the last 24 hours 171,010 vaccines were inoculated - in total 32,260,393 vaccines have administered which constituted 58.27 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir January Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP govt working on legislation, comprehensive poli ..

KP govt working on legislation, comprehensive policy for transgenders: MPA Asia ..

51 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalp ..

Deputy Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur

52 seconds ago
 KP CM directs establishing another Shelter Home in ..

KP CM directs establishing another Shelter Home in City

54 seconds ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs 4bln for NICVD, 0.5% job ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs 4bln for NICVD, 0.5% job quota for transgenders

55 seconds ago
 Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

57 seconds ago
 Blinken in Call With Lavrov Notes Importance of Co ..

Blinken in Call With Lavrov Notes Importance of Continuing Diplomacy to Defuse T ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.