Covid-19: National Positivity Ratio Drops Below 1.35%

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday reported one of the lowest positivity ratio recorded during past 24 hours amid decline in per day positive cases, disease trend and death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shared the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 38,430 tests were conducted across the country with 516 more people tested positive for the contagious disease.

There were 1,445 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.34%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 13 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

