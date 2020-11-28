UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positivity Jumps To 20% After PDM Rally In Peshawar: Jhagra

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

COVID-19 positivity jumps to 20% after PDM rally in Peshawar: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra Friday held Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) responsible for the recent spike in the coronavirus cases in Peshawar.

In a statement , he said Peshawar's COVID-19 positivity was 13 per cent on November 21, and after the PDM public gathering on Nov 22, more positive cases were being reported.

"Five days later, Peshawar's positivity jumped to 20 per cent which is the highest in Pakistan."He called on the people to act more responsibly and follow COVID-19 protocols.

