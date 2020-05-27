UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Situation Can Be Worse If Precautionary Measures Not Followed; NSU VC Alarms

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :National Skills University (NSU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Muhammad Mukhtar expressing concern over the COVID-19 said situation could get worse in coming days as the masses was not following the precautionary measures during Eid holidays.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the symptoms may appear in next two weeks.

He said there was no evidence that COVID-19 was a man-made virus. The vaccine was not a cure of pandemic, it was only for prevention, he added.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the world and scientists and medical experts were trying their level best to prepare a vaccine for the virus.

He said it was appreciable that the human challenge clinical trials were approved by WHO and some vaccines were being processed.

Replaying to a question, he said unfortunately we had not prepared our educational institutes for online education.

We had an example of Malaysia as the Malaysian government had established an excellent system of online education he said adding the teachers needed to be trained to teach through online education system.

He appealed the masses to take this pandemic seriously as many people were losing their lives due to corona virus.

