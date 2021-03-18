UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccination Drive In Full Swing; 12793 Inoculated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:36 PM

COVID-19 vaccination drive in full swing; 12793 inoculated

The COVID-19 immunization drive for general public including frontline healthcare workers (HW) and senior citizens is underway at 23 centres of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 immunization drive for general public including frontline healthcare workers (HW) and senior citizens is underway at 23 centres of the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Jawad Khalid, while sharing data of the persons who received C-jab since the drive launched, told APP that as many as 12,793 people including 3290 HW and 3552 senior citizens have got themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19 till March 18.

He informed that 443 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila, 256 at THQ Murree, 359 at THQ Kahuta, 375 at THQ Gujar Khan, 216 at THQ Kotli Sattian, 468 THQ,Kallar Sayda,1984 Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, 2018 Holy Family Hospital,1084 DHQ Hospital,2142 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,153 Govt T.

B sanatorium Samli,687 at Wah General Hospital, 646 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex, 122 at Tehsil office(TO)Taxila, 96 at TO office Kallar Syedan,210 at TO office Gujar Khan, 12 at TO office Kotli Sattiyan,50 at TO office Murree,166 at TO office Potohar, 155 at TO office Kahuta, while 1151 senior citizens received the jab at Red Crescent centre.

"The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day was showing progressive increase," he added.

