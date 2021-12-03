UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Worsened Lack Of Access Of Differently-abled Persons To Services : Governor

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Covid-19 worsened lack of access of differently-abled persons to services : Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the differently-abled persons had been amongst the most negatively impacted persons due to Covid-19.

In many contexts, persons with disabilities had not been adequately considered and prioritized for the access to healthcare due to a lack of proper understanding of the heightened risk they might face.

In a message on 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that COVID-19 situation compounded the lack of access to services faced by persons with disabilities.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities occurs on 3 December to promote the full participation of people with disabilities in all aspects of life. The theme for the International Day'2021 is 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID 19 world.

"This is the high time to formulate a sustainable Policy to ensure the meaningful empowerment and participation of persons with disabilities in line with our continued commitment to engaging men, women, girls, and boys with disabilities in our field activities and services", he reiterated.

Imran Ismail emphasized the necessity of systematic identification approach towards persons with disabilities in accordance with their needs and the difficulties they face. "It will help recognize and ensure essential services to the specific needs of persons with disabilities,"he added.

"We cannot move toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post-COVID-19 world without the leadership and meaningful participation of persons with disabilities", he observed.

