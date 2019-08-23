UrduPoint.com
CPEC Project Creates Lot Of Opportunities For Youth In Country, Balochistan: Jam Kamal Khan

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:56 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday said China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has created new employment opportunities for youth because youths are valuable assets of our country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday said China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has created new employment opportunities for youth because youths are valuable assets of our country.

He said Pakistan is considered among fortunate countries and it has more than 60 percent of youth population, adding if we focus on skill development, we could promote human resources which would eliminate unemployment in the country and province. "We will see an overall improvement in economy of the country", he said.

The Chief Minister shared these views while addressing at first ceremony of Pak-China Youth Conclave in Gwadar as Chief Guest, said press release.

Provincial Ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Zamark Khan Achakzai, China's Council General and a large number of male and female students attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan mentioned our province is largest province of Pakistan and God has given us more than 750 Km strips that we need to utilize resources of province in well manner, saying that in this purpose, positive role of youth is tremendously significant.

He said we need to educate our young people with modern requirements that they are able to confront challenges of world so that we could boost our infrastructure, economic, social conditions and education.

"CPEC has opened a door of opportunities for young people and new era of prosperity and development has begun in the province", he said, adding that the importance of Gwadar and its coastal values have been appeared in front of world from successful planning of CPEC project.

He said Pak-China joint efforts in view of CPEC have opened new avenues for youth of both countries, saying innovative opportunities of CPEC should not be ignored.

"Pakistan is investing at its youth like China which is positive sign for young people", he said, adding the situation of Balochistan is different from other provinces of the country but God has given us rich mineral reserves and long strip which would make useful according to need of hours.

He said the role of Gwadar Port Authority is essential in this regard so that Balochistan could be taken on path of development through utilizing right direction of all available resources.

The Chief Minister Balochistan congratulated Gwadar Authority on successful arranging of program and said the next youth convention would be held in China so that the youth of country and especially Balochistan could take advantage of new experiences and opportunities.

