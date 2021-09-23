CPEC to serve as game changer, open new vistas of revolutionary progress: Qayyum

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) : , Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor will serve as a game changer and completion of its projects in the region will open a door of revolutionary development in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the 10th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor through video link in the State metropolis on Thursday.

The AJK Prime Minister lauded the role of Joint cooperation committee on Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Mangla Road project and expressed the hope that the work on this project will be started soon and underlined the need to include Muzaffarabad to Gilgit road in the CPEC .

Qayyum said that with the construction of Manasara Muzaffarabad Mangla Road all the districts of Azad Kashmir will be connected with each other while the connection with the southern areas will be reduced .

He stressed the need for the setting up of state of the art technical vocational centers in Azad Kashmir under CPEC to overcome employment .

Qayyum said the land has been acquired in Mirpur Azad Kashmir for CPEC and it should also be included in the CPEC projects .