UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Complaints Of Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 07:39 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of citizens

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Wednesday in Police Lines Headquarters to address complaints of the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Wednesday in Police Lines Headquarters to address complaints of the citizens.

According to a Police spokesman, the CPO issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

He directed the Stations House Officers of the police stations to remain present for at least three hours from 3 pm to 6 pm in their respective police stations to hear public complaints.

Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The CPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing. He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame. All-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, he added.

The spokesman informed that the CPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, third ODI

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, third ODI

59 seconds ago
 Supreme Court fixes SSGC employees case before lar ..

Supreme Court fixes SSGC employees case before larger bench

1 minute ago
 Banking Mohtasib addressed 68pc of total 37,364 co ..

Banking Mohtasib addressed 68pc of total 37,364 complaints last year

1 minute ago
 Man gets death sentence for killing wife

Man gets death sentence for killing wife

4 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor emphasized dairy production

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasized dairy production

4 minutes ago
 Livestock minister visits Agriculture Research Off ..

Livestock minister visits Agriculture Research Office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.