CPO inspects security arrangements amid by-elections in Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Saturday visited different areas of Kahuta to inspect security arrangements at various polling stations established in connection with by-elections to be held in the tehsil.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema, SP Security Faisal Saleem, SDPO Kahuta and other officers also accompanied CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said Rawalpindi Police is taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of the citizens and maintain law and order.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari also reviewed security arrangements and instructed officers on duty to ensure unity and ensure law and order situation.

The CPO said that legal action would be taken against those involved in fighting, aerial firing and display of weapons.

"All resources will be utilized to create a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for the elections. Rawalpindi Police is taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of the citizens and maintain law and order," he maintained.