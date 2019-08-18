UrduPoint.com
CPO Issues Show Cause Notices To Three Police Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer Zubair Daraishak issued show cause notice to three police officials including SHO on the charges of absent from duty, here on Sunday.

The CPO inspected different Churches including Saint Merry, Catholic Church and Christian Centre and monitored security arrangements.

He directed officials to provide foolproof security to Churches.

He appreciated police officials, for good security arrangements at Cantt. In Police Station Jaleelabad, SHO Muhammad Niaz, ASI Muhammad Bilal, and Constable Muhammad Khursheed were served show cause notices after they were found absent from duty.

