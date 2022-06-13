UrduPoint.com

CPO Meets Son Of Police Constable Suffering From Thalassemia

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 09:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Monday met Azan Ali, son of a police constable who is suffering from Thalassemia and is undergoing treatment.

During the meeting, CPO Rawalpindi assured all possible steps for the best medical treatment of Azan Ali, said a press release.

He stated that Punjab Police is pursuing the policy to facilitate public at large and taking initiative to provide assistance to public.

CPO made it clear that steps will be taken to ensure the welfare of every police officer and official.

He however, said that strict action will be taken against those who were found in negligent in performing their duties.

He said that it is duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

