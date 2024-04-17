CPO Orders Arrest Of Double-murder Accused
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of a man allegedly involved in double murder in the area of Sadar police station.
Police spokesman Malik Shahid said that after receiving information, the CPO took notice and directed SP Iqbal Division to probe the matter and submit report at the earliest, besides ensuring arrest of the culprit on urgent basis.
Therefore, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SP Iqbal Division, which had started investigation to arrest the accused.
SP CIA was also directed to provide support to the team for tracing whereabouts of the culprits and arrest him, he added.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO reviews security arrangement for Pak vs New Zealand cricket matches22 seconds ago
-
Action taken against overpricing of roti, naan25 seconds ago
-
50 cases registered for violating dengue SOPs28 seconds ago
-
USAID launches $10mln climate financing initiative in Pakistan38 seconds ago
-
Wheat, flour transportation without legal documents prohibited43 seconds ago
-
Commissioner briefed about health facilities10 minutes ago
-
Aged man commits suicide11 minutes ago
-
Food Minister warns bakers over Roti prices11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drug peddlers intensifies across Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife, sister21 minutes ago
-
SMIU Associations' delegation meets VC21 minutes ago
-
6 cops suspended over abuse of powers, corruption21 minutes ago