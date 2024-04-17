Open Menu

CPO Orders Arrest Of Double-murder Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of a man allegedly involved in double murder in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman Malik Shahid said that after receiving information, the CPO took notice and directed SP Iqbal Division to probe the matter and submit report at the earliest, besides ensuring arrest of the culprit on urgent basis.

Therefore, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SP Iqbal Division, which had started investigation to arrest the accused.

SP CIA was also directed to provide support to the team for tracing whereabouts of the culprits and arrest him, he added.

