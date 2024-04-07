CPO orders arrest of torture accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved in torturing a youth and making a video, which became viral on social media.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that accused Arsalan, Haroon Jatt, etc.

had subjected a youth to severe torture and after making a video posted it on social media.

Receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and directed the Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

Therefore, Nishatabad police have registered a case against 15 accused including Haroon Jatt, Arsalan, etc. and started an investigation, he added.