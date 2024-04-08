CPO orders to beef up Chinese security

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed officers to beef up security of Chinese working on various projects in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed officers to beef up security of Chinese working on various projects in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting in FIEDMC City here on Monday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide foolproof security to the foreigners. In this connection, the police would take all possible measures to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working on various development projects in Faisalabad.

He directed the incharge Chinese security and other officers to ensure three-tier security for the Chinese including the police security, private guards and armed security during movement of Chinese engineers.

He directed the police officers to monitor security of boundary walls in all factories round-the-clock where Chinese were working in addition to keeping all security gadgets functional including walk-through gates, CCTV cameras, metal detectors, search lights, barriers, etc.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, SSP SPU Colonel (retired) Nadeem, SP Madina Division Shah Meer and others were also present in the meeting.