Open Menu

CPO Orders To Beef Up Chinese Security

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM

CPO orders to beef up Chinese security

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed officers to beef up security of Chinese working on various projects in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed officers to beef up security of Chinese working on various projects in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting in FIEDMC City here on Monday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide foolproof security to the foreigners. In this connection, the police would take all possible measures to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working on various development projects in Faisalabad.

He directed the incharge Chinese security and other officers to ensure three-tier security for the Chinese including the police security, private guards and armed security during movement of Chinese engineers.

He directed the police officers to monitor security of boundary walls in all factories round-the-clock where Chinese were working in addition to keeping all security gadgets functional including walk-through gates, CCTV cameras, metal detectors, search lights, barriers, etc.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, SSP SPU Colonel (retired) Nadeem, SP Madina Division Shah Meer and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police China Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

33 constables promoted

33 constables promoted

4 minutes ago
 PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, sa ..

PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui

4 minutes ago
 Police finalize Eid security plan

Police finalize Eid security plan

4 minutes ago
 DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, tra ..

DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid

3 minutes ago
 Members of global animal welfare organisation call ..

Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister

3 minutes ago
 District administration cracks down unlawful mini ..

District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines

3 minutes ago
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committ ..

Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatizatio ..

3 minutes ago
 KATI commends surge in LSM Production

KATI commends surge in LSM Production

4 minutes ago
 Govt determined to boost economy to give confidenc ..

Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Comme ..

27 minutes ago
 Promotion of education stressed for country’s de ..

Promotion of education stressed for country’s development

27 minutes ago
 JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK a ..

JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr

27 minutes ago
 BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance ..

BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan