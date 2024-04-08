CPO Orders To Beef Up Chinese Security
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed officers to beef up security of Chinese working on various projects in Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed officers to beef up security of Chinese working on various projects in Faisalabad.
Chairing a meeting in FIEDMC City here on Monday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide foolproof security to the foreigners. In this connection, the police would take all possible measures to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working on various development projects in Faisalabad.
He directed the incharge Chinese security and other officers to ensure three-tier security for the Chinese including the police security, private guards and armed security during movement of Chinese engineers.
He directed the police officers to monitor security of boundary walls in all factories round-the-clock where Chinese were working in addition to keeping all security gadgets functional including walk-through gates, CCTV cameras, metal detectors, search lights, barriers, etc.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, SSP SPU Colonel (retired) Nadeem, SP Madina Division Shah Meer and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
33 constables promoted
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui
Police finalize Eid security plan
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatizatio ..
KATI commends surge in LSM Production
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Comme ..
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development
JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr
BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
33 constables promoted4 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
Police finalize Eid security plan4 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid3 minutes ago
-
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister3 minutes ago
-
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines3 minutes ago
-
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Commerce Minister27 minutes ago
-
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development27 minutes ago
-
Largest Namaz-e-Eid gathering to be held at Gulshan-e- Jinnah at 8 a.m27 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on drug peddling35 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case35 minutes ago
-
CM Murad reviews city law, order situation35 minutes ago