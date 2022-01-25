UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

CPO visits memorial of Martyrs at Police Lines Headquarter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday visited and paid tribute at the memorial of martyrs at the Police Lines Headquarters.

According to police spokesman, the CPO laid flowers wreath and saluted and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

The CPO Rawalpindi visited the Martyrs' Gallery and recorded his impressions.

Speaking on the occassion, he said that martyrs of police force were the foreheads of the department who sacrificed their lives for the bright and peaceful future of the nation and enhanced prestige and respect of the department. The CPO Rawalpindi also visited various offices at Police Lines Headquarters.

Earlier, CP0 Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik listened to the problems of citizens in the Complaints Cell. The Cell should be further activated so that the grievances of the citizens can be addressed promptly and effectively, he added.

