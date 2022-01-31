CPPA seeks Rs3.12 per unit increase in power tariff for December 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs3.12 per unit increase in power tariff for December 2021 under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs8.65 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs5.534 per unit during November.

A total of 8,827.05 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs73..84 billion during the said period while 8,529.

91 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 20.04 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 23.83 per cent from coal, 2.84 per cent from high speed diesel, 4 per cent from furnace oil, 13.77 per cent from local gas, 13.50 per cent from RLNG, 17.55 per cent from nuclear and 2.38 per cent from wind.

The regulator will held public hearing on Tuesday (February 1.) The impact of proposed increased will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline.

