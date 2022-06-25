CPS Gomal University organises workshop on 'Patent Filing'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) ::Centre of Pharmaceutical Sciences (CPS) Gomal University in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Markaz here on Saturday arranged a workshop to inform students about 'Patent Filing'.

Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr Muhammad Jamil was the chief guest of the event that among others was attended by faculty members and a large number of students.

Guest Speaker Director CADR Comsats University Abbottabad informed the participants about procedure of patent filing and its benefits. He also informed the participants about some agencies that could help them register their patent.

He said that the event was aimed at empowering youth and providing them the needed guidance to achieve success in practical life.