CP&WB Teams Conduct Anti-beggary Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 07:54 PM

As per directions of Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Sara Ahmed, rescue operations are being conducted to eradicate child abuse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :As per directions of Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Sara Ahmed, rescue operations are being conducted to eradicate child abuse.

The rescue teams are conducting rescue operations across Lahore on daily basis to discourage the abusers.

In this regard, 342 beggar children were rescued in Lahore in the month of September. Among the child beggars, 278 were boys and 64 girls, who were taken into custody.

Sarah Ahmed said that during the last month, the rescue teams of the district offices of the Child Protection Bureau took 591 beggar children into custody. The operations are also conducted on Saturdays and Sundays on public complaints about beggar children, she added.

