Crack Down Against Fancy Number Plates Launches

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:18 PM

Crack down against fancy number plates launches

Ghotki police Wednesday launched a crackdown against fancy number plates of vehicles throughout the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ghotki police Wednesday launched a crackdown against fancy number plates of vehicles throughout the district.

Following the directives of SSP Ghotki, the district police conducted special teams all over the district especially Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Panoakil, Ubaro and Dhahrki.

According to SSP Ghotki, Umar Tufail, the purpose of launching crackdown against unregistered and tinted windows of vehicles was to rid the criminal activities from the district. He said that there was no superior than law whereas tinted and illegal vehicles would not only be confiscated but heavy fines would be imposed on them.

More Stories From Pakistan

