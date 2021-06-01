UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Criminals, Beggar Mafia In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Crackdown against criminals, beggar mafia in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested 21 outlaws including two beggar handlers and recovered cash, ornaments, mobile phone, narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, crackdown against criminals is in full swing.

According to details, Margalla and Karachi Company police stations arrested a drug dealer namely Mujahid Shah and recovered 3015 gram hashish and two proclaimed offenders namely Ehtsham and Saeed Butt.

Ramna police arrested a lady accused Khadija Bibi and recovered stolen cash and gold ornaments.

Khanna police arrested accused Ahmed Hassan involved in motorbike theft.

Koral police arrested Mughaz Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Kohsar police arrested accused Syed Muhammad and recovered 3780 gram hashish from him.

Noon police arrested accused Gul Nawaz and recovered 1120 gram heroine from his possession.

Noon police also apprehended two accused Shah Zain and Sana Ullah involved in oil selling illegally.

Golra police arrested accused Habib Ullah and recovered 390 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During a special crackdown against professional alm- seekers and their handlers, police teams of various police stations arrested eight professional alm- seekers including two handlers.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) and Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated Police performance. They also sought cooperation of citizens for effective policing measures in the city.

