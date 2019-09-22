Crackdown against drug pushers outside educational institutes

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to launch a massive crackdown against drug pushers outside the educational institutions.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered to undertake indiscriminate action against those found involved in doing obnoxious business of selling drugs and said that such elements involved in drug peddling outside educational institutions did not deserve any concession.

He directed that the police and departments concerned should collectively eradicate heinous elements from society and complete coordination should also be done with the Anti-Narcotics Force in that regard.

The chief minister said departments concerned must play an affective and proactive role to attain the mission of narcotics-free province.