Crackdown Against Drugs Sellers Ordered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Secretary Home Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal ordered strict enforcement against the display of weapons to ensure establishment of peace, and emphasized on cracking down hard against the mafia involved in drug and ice business .
He held a detailed briefing on law and order situation in the Commissioner Office Multan here on Tuesday.
He stated that mutual cooperation between the divisional administration and police is indispensable to maintain law and order in the city.
On this occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Marryam Khan remarked that the law and order situation in the city, including the division, is satisfactory.
Religious scholars were extending complete cooperation regarding matters such as Muharram, Ramazan, Rabi-ul-Awwal, and other sacred days, she informed.
Steps are being taken for the rehabilitation of drug addicts on the directives of the Punjab government. The commissioner said and added that vocational training was being imparted of the Drug addicts in Rehabilitation Center, keeping their interests in mind.
After completion of the course, certificates will also be issued to these individuals along with job security, she explained.
Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Chaudhry, stated that strict action was being taken against electricity pilferers, with 7,303 cases registered so far and 6,555 electricity pilferers arrested. The situation of law and order in the division is better with 10,504 police personnel, 82 police stations, and 4 protection centers established in the division, providing relief to 2,598 citizens.
A modern system has been implemented in the police stations, a culture of negotiation is being enforced and immediate action is taken on complaints, he stated.
The purpose of upgrading police stations is to change the attitude and culture of the police for the protection of citizens. It is imperative for citizens to feel safe by visiting police stations themselves, the RPO informed.
DC Multan, Rizwan Qadeer, gave detailed briefing about price Control Magistrates.
Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar and officers from relevant departments were also present. Later, Noor ul Ameen Mengal visited the Central Jail and Women's Jail along with Commissioner.
They inspected facilities, met prisoners, visited the hospital in the jail, inquired about medical facilities, inspected the kitchen, and checked food quality.
