Crackdown Continues To Eliminate Corruption From Depts: DG ACE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on Friday highlighting ACE's one year performance said that 136 accused had been apprehended red-handed during crackdown against corrupt elements.

Addressing a ceremony at Alhamra Hall regarding International Anti Corruption Day, he said that 1085 accused had been sent to jails while 914 cases were registered and 3860 inquiries were held on charges of corruption.

The ACE DG said that open kutcheries were held in all divisions including Head Office in order to improve performance of the department.

Prompt action was being taken after hearing complaints directly from the complainants, he said and added that prosecutors had been deputed in all courts so as to plead anti-corruption cases.

Nadeem Sarwar apprised that the usage of information technology would enable the ACE to effectively implement the strategies to cope with corruption, adding that complaints were also being registered through Help Line, Whatsapp and Report Corruption App.

Through IT, the monitoring of applications and data of complaints were also being formulated, he added.

Nadeem Sarwar elaborated that reforms work was expeditiously ongoing in the department and elimination of corruption from government institutions would be ensured after completion of these reforms.

