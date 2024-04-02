Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Profiteers In South Waziristan Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Crackdown launched against profiteers in South Waziristan Lower

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) South Waziristan Lower administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers in order to extend relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Wana Faisal Ismail visited Wana bazaar and checked prices of various essential commodities at different shops.

He also inspected warehouses of bakeries and checked the weight of various items.

During inspection, several shopkeepers were found involved in overcharging and while some were fined for failing to ensure cleanliness.

He directed the shopkeepers to display government-notified price lists and sell items accordingly.

APP/slm

Related Topics

South Waziristan Price Wana Weight

Recent Stories

OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefinin ..

OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..

8 seconds ago
 Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

24 minutes ago
 Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

2 hours ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

2 hours ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

3 hours ago
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

5 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

5 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

8 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan