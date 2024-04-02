Crackdown Launched Against Profiteers In South Waziristan Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) South Waziristan Lower administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers in order to extend relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Wana Faisal Ismail visited Wana bazaar and checked prices of various essential commodities at different shops.
He also inspected warehouses of bakeries and checked the weight of various items.
During inspection, several shopkeepers were found involved in overcharging and while some were fined for failing to ensure cleanliness.
He directed the shopkeepers to display government-notified price lists and sell items accordingly.
APP/slm
