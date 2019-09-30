UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Drug-peddlers Continues In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:33 PM

Crackdown on drug-peddlers continues in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The capital city police, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions, have arrested 330 accused during the last nine days.

The City Division police registered 64 cases, Cantt Division 67, Civil Lines Division 23, Sadar Division 92, Iqbal Town Division 32 and Model Town Division police registered 39 cases during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 94.417-kg hashish, 42-gram ice drug, 505-gram heroin, 580-gram opium, 9-kg marijuana and 2,240 litres of liquor from the accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs to speed up the crackdown on drug peddlers outside educational institutions and said that zero tolerance policy was being pursued against drug peddlers, adding that police would not allow anyone to destroy the future of the youth.

He said that necessary information was also being shared with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to take action against drug-sellers, while raids were also being conducted on daily basis to arrest the anti-social elements.

The police also arranged anti-drug awareness campaign and lectures in different educational institutions, he said and added that purpose of awareness lectures was to aware the students, teachers and administration about menace of drugs.

He urged people to cooperate with police for elimination of narcotics from society.



