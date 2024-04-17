Open Menu

Crackdown On Drug Peddlers Intensifies Across Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Crackdown on drug peddlers intensifies across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Excise Police have ramped up efforts to tackle drug peddling across the province.

In a recent operation in Lyari, the Excise Police apprehended two drug dealers, seizing 250 grams of heroin in the process.

In Degree, another successful operation led to the arrest of an individual and the recovery of 2 kilograms and 200 grams of hashish.

Moreover, operations were conducted in Saeedabad, Mahi Otho, and Amri areas of Jamshoro district, resulting in the arrest of three drug dealers. Hazardous gutka and raw liquor were confiscated from their possession.

In Sujawal, two drug dealers were apprehended, with 1545 grams of hashish seized during the operations.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Jamshoro Lyari Saeedabad Sujawal From

Recent Stories

Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomo ..

Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

2 hours ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

2 hours ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

2 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

3 hours ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

3 hours ago
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

17 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

17 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan