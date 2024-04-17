Crackdown On Drug Peddlers Intensifies Across Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Excise Police have ramped up efforts to tackle drug peddling across the province.
In a recent operation in Lyari, the Excise Police apprehended two drug dealers, seizing 250 grams of heroin in the process.
In Degree, another successful operation led to the arrest of an individual and the recovery of 2 kilograms and 200 grams of hashish.
Moreover, operations were conducted in Saeedabad, Mahi Otho, and Amri areas of Jamshoro district, resulting in the arrest of three drug dealers. Hazardous gutka and raw liquor were confiscated from their possession.
In Sujawal, two drug dealers were apprehended, with 1545 grams of hashish seized during the operations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO reviews security arrangement for Pak vs New Zealand cricket matches9 minutes ago
-
Action taken against overpricing of roti, naan9 minutes ago
-
50 cases registered for violating dengue SOPs9 minutes ago
-
USAID launches $10mln climate financing initiative in Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Wheat, flour transportation without legal documents prohibited9 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of double-murder accused9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner briefed about health facilities19 minutes ago
-
Aged man commits suicide19 minutes ago
-
Food Minister warns bakers over Roti prices19 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife, sister29 minutes ago
-
SMIU Associations' delegation meets VC29 minutes ago
-
6 cops suspended over abuse of powers, corruption29 minutes ago