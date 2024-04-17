Crackdown on drug peddlers intensifies across Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Excise Police have ramped up efforts to tackle drug peddling across the province.

In a recent operation in Lyari, the Excise Police apprehended two drug dealers, seizing 250 grams of heroin in the process.

In Degree, another successful operation led to the arrest of an individual and the recovery of 2 kilograms and 200 grams of hashish.

Moreover, operations were conducted in Saeedabad, Mahi Otho, and Amri areas of Jamshoro district, resulting in the arrest of three drug dealers. Hazardous gutka and raw liquor were confiscated from their possession.

In Sujawal, two drug dealers were apprehended, with 1545 grams of hashish seized during the operations.