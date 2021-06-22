UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown On Gambling Continues, 21 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:28 PM

Crackdown on gambling continues, 21 arrested

Peshawar police Tuesday continued its crackdown against gambling and arrested 21 gamblers from different areas of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Peshawar police Tuesday continued its crackdown against gambling and arrested 21 gamblers from different areas of the city.

According to a spokesman of the police, Gulfat Shaheed police station conducted raid on a house situated in Mohallah Hidayat Shah and arrested 12 persons allegedly involved in gambling.

Police also recovered 644 grams hashish, 50gm amphetamine (ice), four bottles of liquor and stake money of Rs 23,000 from their possession.

Similarly, eight gamblers with stake money have been arrested by Faqirabad police station from Eidgah area while a person involved in gambling on cricket matches was arrested by Bhana Mari police.

Smartphone and Rs 24000 of stake money were recovered from his possession.

The cases against arrested gamblers have been registered in concerned police stations and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Money From

Recent Stories

Chinese FM to preside over Asia Pacific high level ..

1 minute ago

AC,DHO Inaugurates immunization programme in Thap ..

1 minute ago

EU Ambassador calls on Governor KP

1 minute ago

Agriculture sector development among top prioritie ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Capture Port Town in Northern Afghanistan ..

6 minutes ago

Kabul Urges UN to Set Up Doha Peace Deal Monitorin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.