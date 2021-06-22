Crackdown on gambling continues, 21 arrested

Peshawar police Tuesday continued its crackdown against gambling and arrested 21 gamblers from different areas of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Peshawar police Tuesday continued its crackdown against gambling and arrested 21 gamblers from different areas of the city.

According to a spokesman of the police, Gulfat Shaheed police station conducted raid on a house situated in Mohallah Hidayat Shah and arrested 12 persons allegedly involved in gambling.

Police also recovered 644 grams hashish, 50gm amphetamine (ice), four bottles of liquor and stake money of Rs 23,000 from their possession.

Similarly, eight gamblers with stake money have been arrested by Faqirabad police station from Eidgah area while a person involved in gambling on cricket matches was arrested by Bhana Mari police.

Smartphone and Rs 24000 of stake money were recovered from his possession.

The cases against arrested gamblers have been registered in concerned police stations and investigation is underway.