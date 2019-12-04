Crammed parking space around NADRA office in blue Area needs attention of CDA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Crammed parking space around National Database and Registration Authority office in Blue Area need attention of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as a lack of parking space is not only adversely affecting commercial activities but worsening the parking problem for commuters as well.

The traffic mess caused by the absence of parking space in the city's main commercial blue areas around the NADRA office continues to evade a solution for civic planners.

According to the complained of visitors in Blue Area, the motorists have to park their vehicles on the roads, which creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic besides posing security threat to visitors and motorists.

"There is a huge rush of vehicles specially in afternoon but there is no parking space available," said another resident.

Citizens regretted that though Authority concerned had spent hefty amounts on the name of development but the department was paying no attention to construct some parking space in the busiest commercial areas of the city.

A motorist said we are sometimes instructed to park our vehicles almost one kilometer away from the NADRA office even when we are along with our little babies and other family members across the double-road".

Citizens said a modern city should have a proper traffic infrastructure and parking space not only in blue area many other offices and bazaars are facing lack of parking space and creating unconvincing situation for citizens.

A visitor said said the car drivers, on the other hand, were in dilemma as they had no other option but to park vehicles on roads or streets most of the time.

They said the capital had witnessed a mushroom growth of multi-storeyed shopping malls in the last couple of years and an increase in the number of four-wheelers that created problems as there was no proper parking infrastructure.

On the other side, CDA officials talking to private news channel said, CDA was negotiating with private firms for the construction of multi-storey parking plazas in Islamabad.

"Initially we plan to construct parking plazas in different sectors and other commercial areas to facilitate the citizens where there is a lot of traffic congestion.

The parking space is limited and traffic rush caused by irregular parking around the NADRA has been a permanent source of inconvenience for the road-users but department will soon redress the parking problem.

Officials said that the civic body was well aware of the problems being faced by the people and would try to address these problems on our priorities.

The CDA has also planned to construct parking lots in major markets of the city to ensure free flow of traffic, they added.