Crime rate has fallen to 7 per cent in Sindh: IGP Imam

An additional IG Operations briefed the Sindh Police Chief about fall in crime rate in the province, pointing out increase in registration of FIRs and in arrest of proclaimed offenders.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) Sindh Inspector General (IG) Kaleem Imam observed that the overall crime rate in Sindh has come down by 7 percent.

He has expressed these views while chairing a meeting called to examine the law and order in the province. Imam has maintained that due to peaceful Sindh and Karachi, foreign delegates and tourists have been coming from all over the world. During the meeting, an additional IG Operations briefed the IGP on the overall crime rate, pointing out that first information reports’ (FIRs) registration rate has been increased by 23 percent, and rise of 54 percent and 41 percent in the arrests of proclaimed offenders and fugitives, respectively have been observed.

At this, IGP Imam said that justice must be provided to the people, and public confidence should be boosted for better image of police. Karachi dropped its rating from sixth place to 88th rank as per the International Crime Index.