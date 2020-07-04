Crime rate in Capital declines during 2020 through effective policing

The first six months of the ongoing year saw a considerable decrease in overall crime in the Federal Capital due to effective policing measures, hard work of the personnel, their timely action against criminals and unique initiatives for improvement in performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The first six months of the ongoing year saw a considerable decrease in overall crime in the Federal Capital due to effective policing measures, hard work of the personnel, their timely action against criminals and unique initiatives for improvement in performance.

During the current year, the data reveals that overall heinous crime has decreased by 24%. The first six months' crime rate reflects a major dip in the incidents of dacoity and robbery/street crime which reduced by 52% and 30% respectively. Incidents of vehicle theft have declined by 6% whereas burglary has been reduced by 41%. During this period, Islamabad Police also had a crackdown against drugs pushers and those possessing illegal weapons and witnessed an increase of 47% and 19% in the recovery of illegal weapons and narcotics respectively.

In pursuance of directions of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Operations Division has also shown considerable improvement in overall performance. Operations Division of Islamabad Police headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed ensured an effective crackdown against habitual offenders, criminal gangs and drug peddlers resulting in decrease of crime.

During this period, 10 gangs of hardened criminals were busted and 867 accused involved in various criminal activities including crime against property were arrested besides recovery of valuables from them. Eight blind murders were traced, 75 car lifters were arrested and vehicles/motorcycles to the tune of Rs.

110 million were recovered.

In drive against drug peddlers, 240 kilogram hashish, 47 kilogram heroin, four kilogram opium, 41 gram cocaine, 223 gram Ice drug and 10,000 bottles of liquor were recovered. Action against illicit arms resulted in recovery of five hand grenades, 31 Kalashnikovs, 20 rifles, 543 pistols, 38 daggers and 11000 bullets.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police spokesman said the capital city has improved its status by 73 points in World Crime Index and has been declared 69th safest city in the world. After 12 years, United Nations also declared Islamabad it as a family Station for its staff.

He said that Islamabad Police had also performed efficiently during COVID-19 phase and its personnel were performing their role by standing on front line. Awareness about precautionary measures to contain this pandemic had been created among citizens besides distribution of food items among the poor while implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government was being ensured along with maintaining law and order and provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had also reviewed this performance and appreciated it by saying ICT police earned great respect owing hard work of its personnel and journey towards success would continue in future.