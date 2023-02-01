Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquarter

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali held a meeting to review crime and overall law and order situation at Police Lines Headquarter here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali held a meeting to review crime and overall law and order situation at Police Lines Headquarter here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, SSP operations, SPs, SDPOs and Station House Officer SHOs and other concerned officers.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that an effective crackdown should be carried out against the accused involved in organized crime by using modern technology.

In cases of sexual assault, circle and supervisory officers should be in contact with the victim's family, additional personnel should be deployed at all important installations and police pickets and posted on duty as per Standard Operating Procedure SOPs, RPO directed all circles and the supervisory officers should take possible measures while reviewing the security issues, making the patrolling system more effective, the supervisory officers should ensure the surprise checking, take systematic and coordinated action against the drug dealers,he added.

RPO further said that strict action will be taken against the officials showing negligence in performing their duties.

He said that rewards will also be given to those who perform excel to curb the crime.

RPO also visited Martyrs Gallery and recorded his comments memorandum in the book, RPO also visited Resource Management Senior, Constable Shahid Rehman Shaheed of Firearms Training school, District Enforcement Wing and Welfare Branch.