Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) In a "shootout" with the police on Friday in the Jand village of Attock's Bassal Police station borders, an alleged criminal who was wanted by the police for a number of robberies, dacoities, and snatching incidents was killed.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect was shot and killed by fellow suspects.

The spokesperson further claimed that Muhammad Jilani, who was being held on physical remand in connection with a case that was filed against him on February 26, had been taken to conceal plundered property. Upon his return to the police station, the criminal's companions opened fire on a police gathering at a nearby stream, freeing him.

Police later pursued the suspects, however, following an exchange of fire, the suspect was shot and killed by his own accomplices.

Later, his body was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Jand for an autopsy.

Police spokesman also revealed that the suspect, a native of the Chuntra area of Rawalpindi, was a hardened criminal wanted in 33 different cases registered against him in various police stations in the districts of Rawalpindi and Attock.

