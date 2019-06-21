UrduPoint.com
Criminals Names Enlisted In IBMS List

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:49 PM

Criminals names enlisted in IBMS list

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that names of criminals involved in murders, dacoity, ransom and other crimes should be enlisted in the Inter Border Management System (IBMS) list

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that Names of criminals involved in murders, dacoity, ransom and other crimes should be enlisted in the Inter Border Management System (IBMS) list.

The IGP expressed these views while giving directions to the CCPO Lahore, RPOs and DPOs through a video-link conference at Central Police Office here on Friday.

He said that the criminals might be obstructed from fleeing foreign countries whereas their CNICs should be cancelled keeping in close coordination with the Nadra and FIA so that they could not move to other countries after committing crimes.

He said that cases of liceneced weapons used in criminal activities should be immediately sent to deputy commissioners for cancellation of the licence and all DPOs should send a detailed report to Central Police Office of such cases within a week.

He said that official involved in abusing a woman in Chishtian should be arrested within 24 hours and strict legal action should be taken against him without delay.

The IGP said that zero-tolerance policy against extortionists should be adopted to make them an example for others. He said that in order to improve environment of police stations, DPOs under their supervision should assign tasks equally so that performance of officers and officials could be made better.

He said that officers and officials involved in misbehaving with citizens did not deserve any leniency and concession.

In the session, the IG was briefed by the CCPO Lahore and all RPOs about crime situations and police actions in their respective regions.

