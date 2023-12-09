Open Menu

Crop, Livestock Insurance Can Protect Small Farmers: Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Crop, livestock insurance can protect small farmers: experts

Experts from national and international organizations have emphasized the need to protect small farmers from economic distress like floods, cyclones, drought and crops and livestock affecting diseases through insurance and small loans

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Experts from national and international organizations have emphasized the need to protect small farmers from economic distress like floods, cyclones, drought and crops and livestock affecting diseases through insurance and small loans.

A meeting at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, in Hyderabad on Saturday deliberated on this issue at length, chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

Michael J. McCord, Principal Managing Director of Micro Insurance Center Milliman, USA, Managing Director of SAFCO Syed Sajjad Ali Shah and heads of various departments attended.

The VC said the small farmers and cattle owners in Sindh did not receive advance information of the impending climate change fallouts like torrential rains, floods, cyclones and other disasters, leaving their crops and animals exposed to destruction.

McCord gave a presentation titled ‘Climate Resilient Products and Services’ in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

He said that they were working with Sindh's academia, social and private sectors to insure small farmers and their livestock in Sindh.

He added that the purpose of consultation with the experts of SAU was to collect the details of the losses suffered during the calamities.

SAFCO’s Shah said through the resources and experts of the SAU and with the support of SAFCO, the objectives of supporting and rehabilitating local farmers would be achieved.

He maintained that the coordination among them could play an important role in advancing climate resilience solutions in Sindh.

Dean D. Altaf Siyal said apart from natural disasters, farmers also need help in dealing with human-caused losses.

Dean Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr Parshootam Khatri and other academicians also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh USA Agriculture Drought Hyderabad Sajjad Ali From Rains

Recent Stories

Art & Craft launched at Coopera Art Gallery

Art & Craft launched at Coopera Art Gallery

4 minutes ago
 PHDEC organises workshop in Sukkur on cultivation, ..

PHDEC organises workshop in Sukkur on cultivation, export of "Dates"

8 minutes ago
 Tree plantation campaign launched to pay tribute t ..

Tree plantation campaign launched to pay tribute to martyred journalists of Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad admin cracks down on environmental viola ..

Islamabad admin cracks down on environmental violators, 8 kilns sealed

3 minutes ago
 DHO, DM PPHI inaugurates Ultrasound lab at village

DHO, DM PPHI inaugurates Ultrasound lab at village

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Sindh

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

3 minutes ago
D&SJ visits Kundah forest

D&SJ visits Kundah forest

3 minutes ago
 Minister for educating LEAs on human rights standa ..

Minister for educating LEAs on human rights standards to safeguard citizens righ ..

1 minute ago
 2nd China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Blue Econom ..

2nd China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Blue Economy Cooperation kicks off in Kun ..

1 minute ago
 Fast-track development of merged areas cornerstone ..

Fast-track development of merged areas cornerstone of Govt policy: Caretaker Chi ..

1 minute ago
 Nine drug dealer arrested, narcotics recovered

Nine drug dealer arrested, narcotics recovered

1 minute ago
 ADB screens short filim highlighting floods 2022

ADB screens short filim highlighting floods 2022

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan