Cruel practice of ear cropping of dog puppies, animal lovers make passionate appeal for action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Animal lovers and rights activists have made a passionate appeal for action to prevent the cruel practice of ear cropping of dog puppies going unhindered in Peshawar in the proximity of Gul Bahar locality.

Taking action over reports appearing on social media showing the pathetic conditions of different puppies with chopped ears, lying unconscious near waste dump in Changar Abad area of Peshawar, Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group (PARAG) has approached district administration of Peshawar to take action for prevention of cruelty against innocent souls.

In the letter to District Director Livestock, Ayeza Haider, Focal Person PARAG also shared pictures and footage showing certain people are cutting ears and tails of puppies before selling them.

"It is also being reported that few of the puppies which got sick due to lack of proper treatment after the operation or are not being sold are thrown into drainage canal for dying," share Ayeza Haider.

"This is a very cruel practice and is a violation of colonial-era law of `Prevention to Animals Act 1890', opines Ayeza while talking with APP.

"We need to take action by involving local police and the city administration as any such persons involved should be apprehended immediately and given the punishments according to "Prevention to Animals Act 1890" or any new law made in the province of KP for animal welfare," mentions Ayeza in her application.

She said the application will also be sent to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and DPO for their perusal and request for necessary action to ensure the safety and protection of all creatures.

Social media reports also attracted the attention of Zeba Masood, founder of Lucky Animal Protection Shelter, a sanctuary for maltreated, beaten, injured and starving stray dogs of Peshawar.

Zeba visited the area and found two abandoned puppies, one with cropped ears and the other also in a very weak condition, searching for food on a waste dump in the area. She took both puppies to her shelter home.

Zeba apprised APP that she had adopted a couple of cropped ear dogs which were provided by a local person of the area, but only one survived.

She named the survived cropped ear dog `Rock' who she said is in process of being shifted to London as a family has agreed in adopting him and the process of transportation is in progress.

A visit by this scribe to Changar Abad area found that a number of people are involved in the animal trade who have made small kennel within the premises of their little homes.

From mature dogs to small puppies of different breeds are available for sale and on-demand the process of ear cropping is made over minimal charges of Rs. 500 per pup.

A local person who is also very much concerned over this inhuman practice shared with this scribe of APP that this practice of ear cropping is made to deceive buyers.

Locals of the area pick newborn from stray bitch and after feeding for few days at home cut the ear to present them as Kochi breed which are brought from Afghanistan.

Kochi breed is very aggressive in nature and is a good fighter so people have great demand for this breed, the person told APP who requested for not disclosing his identity.

Dr. Asad Ali Shah, Spokesman for Livestock and Dairy Development Authority when contacted informed APP that the department has prepared a draft document titled as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Animal Welfare Act 2023.

The document has been vetted by Law Department and was ready for legislation, but the assembly dissolved. Now after the formation of new government, it wold be passed and implemented, Asad assured.

Meanwhile, another official of the Livestock Department while speaking on condition of anonymity informed APP that under the colonial era law of 1890, the Livestock department is not responsible for taking action against persons involved in the cruel practice.

Under the new draft document waiting for passage from the legislative assembly, the penalty over mistreatment of animals include from a fine of Rs. 100,000 to six months imprisonment, he added.

Inspectors would also be appointed to pay visits to different areas for checking and taking action over violations.