CS chair meeting of Provincial Task Force for Anti-Polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Anti-Polio here.

Anti-polio shots should be given to every child for a safe future, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry told the meeting. He said full measures should be taken to eradicate poliomyelitis.

Fake fingerprinting should be discouraged, he said, adding, the quality of the Anti-Polio campaigns should be improved by identifying the deficiencies and deficiencies.

Denial of polio vaccine should not be used to settle other demands, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said. Recommendations to make various services provided by the government including utility services subject to polio vaccination certificates will be sent to the Federal government, said Chief Secretary.

Parents must give their children anti-polio vaccines, he told the meeting, adding "Scholars, prominent personalities and all sections of the society should play their role in eradicating polio." Earlier, Provincial Emergency Operation Center Coordinator Asif Rahim while briefing the meeting said that the ongoing Anti-Polio campaign including the performance of previous campaigns was reviewed.

A five-day special Anti-Polio campaign is underway from June 19 in selected districts, he told the meeting during the meeting.

In seven complete districts including Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Hangu, Khyber, Kohat and Charsadda more than 2212000 children will be given polio shots, he informed. He disclosed that the campaign is being partially implemented in the districts of Buner, Lower Chitral, Lower Dir, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, Mardan and Swabi.

A total of 1,7000 children will be vaccinated against polio in Afghan refugee camps and specific Union Councils located on the Pak-Afghan border. He said 8441 teams of trained polio workers have been formed for this Anti-Polio campaign while Polio teams include 7721 mobile teams, 542 fixed and 478 transit teams.

He said, 2,083 area In-charges have been appointed for effective supervision of the teams and about 14,926 police personnel have been deployed for effective security of the teams.