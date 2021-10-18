CS for ensuring sugar, flour sale at fixed price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the officers to continue administrative measures to ensure availability of flour and sugar at fixed rates in the province.

He said that due to effective steps, the prices of flour and sugar had come down significantly, adding that its continuity must be maintained.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, here on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of food items especially flour and sugar.

The CS said that the performance of administrative secretaries of industries and food, commissioners, deputy commissioners and field officers in controlling the prices of flour and sugar was commendable. He ordered to deal with profiteers and hoarders with iron hands, saying that the sale of eatables higher than the officially-fixed rates would not be tolerated in any case.

The chief secretary said that imported sugar would play an important role in stability of the price.

The deputy commissioners could demand imported sugar from the Food Department as per the requirement of their district. He said that only the general consumer should get the benefit of imported sugar and its sale for commercial use would not be allowed at all. He also asked the police and administration to keep a close eye on mass movement of flour and sugar to prevent its hoarding.

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal mentioned that the system of agriculture markets would have to be improved to control the prices of vegetables and fruits. He directed that strict action be taken against the officials of the market committees involved in corruption. He also lauded the initiative of setting up Rehri bazaars and DC counters in big stores.

The administrative secretaries of Industries, Agriculture, Food Departments, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.