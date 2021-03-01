UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Inagurates Spring Plantation Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

CS inagurates spring plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz here on Monday inaugurated spring plantation campaign by planting a tree at Northern Bypass Peshawar.

Secretary Forest and Environment, Shahidullah Khan and other senior officials of Forest Department were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said major responsibility of forestation rest on forest department while also urged general public to play its part.

Secretary Environment and Forest, Shahidullah Khan said his department has established nurseries to achieve spring plantation targets.

He directed forest department to expedite plantation campaign and plant maximum plants to offset the challenges posed by climate change.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

3 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

15 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in members’ exports to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.