CS inagurates spring plantation campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz here on Monday inaugurated spring plantation campaign by planting a tree at Northern Bypass Peshawar.

Secretary Forest and Environment, Shahidullah Khan and other senior officials of Forest Department were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said major responsibility of forestation rest on forest department while also urged general public to play its part.

Secretary Environment and Forest, Shahidullah Khan said his department has established nurseries to achieve spring plantation targets.

He directed forest department to expedite plantation campaign and plant maximum plants to offset the challenges posed by climate change.