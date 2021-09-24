CS Mathar chairs meeting to review provision of best health facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday said that the provincial government was using all available resources to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people of the province at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while chairing an important meeting to review provision of best health facilities in all hospitals of the province.

Secretary Health Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Secretary S & GAD Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers participated in the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that doctors and other medical personnel should perform their duties in an efficient manner to ensure implementation of government orders.

He ordered the Health Secretary to make a report against the doctors who were not present at their post and report to the Chief Secretary's Office so that legal action could be taken against them.

The Chief Secretary also instructed to immediately release the budget for the supply of medicines in the hospitals within a week.

During the meeting, the DHOs also requested the presence of surgeons, gynecologists and other important doctors in their respective districts.

Appreciating the holding of open court by the Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Secretary said this process should be continued so that the problems of the people could be resolved. He directed the DC to play an effective role in resolving the problems of the people by maintaining coordinated relations.