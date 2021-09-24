UrduPoint.com

CS Mathar Chairs Meeting To Review Provision Of Best Health Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

CS Mathar chairs meeting to review provision of best health facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday said that the provincial government was using all available resources to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people of the province at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while chairing an important meeting to review provision of best health facilities in all hospitals of the province.

Secretary Health Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Secretary S & GAD Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers participated in the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that doctors and other medical personnel should perform their duties in an efficient manner to ensure implementation of government orders.

He ordered the Health Secretary to make a report against the doctors who were not present at their post and report to the Chief Secretary's Office so that legal action could be taken against them.

The Chief Secretary also instructed to immediately release the budget for the supply of medicines in the hospitals within a week.

During the meeting, the DHOs also requested the presence of surgeons, gynecologists and other important doctors in their respective districts.

Appreciating the holding of open court by the Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Secretary said this process should be continued so that the problems of the people could be resolved. He directed the DC to play an effective role in resolving the problems of the people by maintaining coordinated relations.

Related Topics

Balochistan Budget Post All Government Best Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

19 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.