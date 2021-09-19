UrduPoint.com

CS Takes Notice Of Not Administering Anti-rabies Vaccine At RHC

CS takes notice of not administering anti-rabies vaccine at RHC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday took notice of the incident of not administering anti-rabies vaccine to a child injured due to dog bite at Rural Health Center (RHC) Och Sharif.

The chief executive officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur suspended Medical Officer RHC Dr Habibullah and set up a three-member committee to probe into the matter.

The committee comprising Dr Khalid Mahmood Arain, Dr Aneela Ali and Dr Muhammad Anas will complete the inquiry in three days.

A preliminary report of the incident had also been submitted to the Chief Secretary. According to the report, the incident of dog bite took place in Basti Sial. The child could not be vaccinated as the medicine store of the centre was closed at night. The RHC Och Sharif had an ample stock of anti-rabies vaccine and now the affected child has been vaccinated.

