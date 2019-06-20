UrduPoint.com
CTD Arrest 3 Terrorists, Explosives Recovered

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) ::Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three terrorists and recovered explosives from their possession during an intelligence based operation here late Thursday night.

CTD Team Khanewal got a credible information that three terrorists belonging to a proscribed organization were present at Jahanian road in Khanewal. These terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations in Khanewal.

CTD Team raided and arrested terrorists namely identified as Shakir Ullah, Musab Zubair, and Asif Nadeem.

Six hand grenades, receipt books of proscribed organization and funds they had collected for terrorism-financing were recovered from them.

CTD spokesman said, the terrorists made important disclosures regarding program of terrorist organisation in this region.

Raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

FIR was lodged at PS CTD Multan and investigations were underway, CTD Punjab spokesman said.

