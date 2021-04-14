UrduPoint.com
CTD Arrests Gangster Of Zahid Ladla Group

Wed 14th April 2021

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint operation with Rangers in Lee Market area arrested a gangster of Lyari and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint operation with Rangers in Lee Market area arrested a gangster of Lyari and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession.

According to spokesman CTD, a member of Lyari Gang identified as Naseer associated with Baba Ladla group was arrested who was right hand of Zahid Ladla, brother of Baba Ladla.

The arrested accused was involved in murders, attempt to murders, extortion and other heinous crimes. He also confessed his involvement in the said crimes.

Accused Naseer told the investigating authorities that he committed crimes on instructions of Zahid Ladla.

He killed number of opponent gang members in Lyari, innocent people for not paying him extortion and others on ethnic basis also.

He revealed that he escaped to Balochistan during Lyari operation and later joined BRA. After attaining training at BRA training camp, he along with others attacked on check posts of security forces in Balochistan.

Naseer further told that he had returned to Lyari on instructions of Zahid Ladla and was forming new gang to collect extortion and commit terrorist activities in Lyari.

On indication of arrested accused raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices while further investigation was underway.

