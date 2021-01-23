UrduPoint.com
CTD Foils Terrorism Attempt In NW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:43 PM

CTD foils terrorism attempt in NW

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) squad Bannu on Saturday foiled an attempt of terrorism plan of anti-state elements in Miranshah, North Waziristan (NW)

NORTH WAZIRISHTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) squad Bannu on Saturday foiled an attempt of terrorism plan of anti-state elements in Miranshah, North Waziristan (NW).

According to details, the CTD squad conducted an operation in the jurisdiction of North Waziristan Police Station, foils sabotage plan and recovered hidden explosives seized by BDS squad for terrorist purposes seized materials include 25 anti-personnel mines, 08 hand grenades.

The operation also recovered 03 M46 hand grenades and 5 kg of ammunition, CTD officials confirmed.

