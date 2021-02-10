CTO directs wardens to regulate traffic on Jhelum Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has directed the Traffic Wardens deployed at Jhelum Road to make all out efforts to facilitate the road users and regulate traffic on Jhelum Road particularly during the Swan bridge construction period.

During his visit to the Jhelum Road he directed the officers concerned to deploy two inspectors, two beat in-charges, 16 traffic wardens in two shifts at the Jhelum Road.

He inspected the arrangements made at the road to ensure flow of traffic at Swan Bridge.

He said a fork lifter would also be available in the area to remove vehicles parked in no parking area.

He said that though a traffic plan had been formulated for the period of building work of the bridge, but cooperation of the citizens was necessary to avoid traffic mess mainly on Jhelum Road and in surrounding areas.

The CTO said that under the traffic plan enhanced number of traffic wardens were performing duties in the sector and the project site.

He said all necessary arrangements regarding regular flow of traffic were being made aimed at facilitating the citizens mainly motorists.

In order to mitigate the sufferings of general public and to avoid traffic mess on Jhelum Road alternate routes have also been provided to the traffic to minimize the load on the busiest road of the town.

Encroachments on various roads were also being removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the available routes, he said.

Wrong parking of vehicles on the road would strictly be checked and negligence on part of traffic police officials would not be tolerated, he added.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that all traffic related problems could be addressed properly.

He directed the traffic wardens to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on the road could be averted.