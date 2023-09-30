CTO lauds traffic wardens for performing best duty wardens on Eid Milad

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan lauded traffic wardens to maintain traffic flow on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan lauded traffic wardens to maintain traffic flow on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH).

CTO Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan also announced a certificate of appreciation to all officers and traffic wardens for their excellent performance of duties.

Khan said the traffic wardens played an active role in ensuring traffic flow.

In view of the convenience of the citizens, diversions were put on place on important highways to keep traffic flow, he added.



The traffic wardens performed their duties with more diligence and responsibility than usual, he remarked.

Such performance and dedication of traffic wardens has restored the identity of police department, he concluded.

Duty, integrity and honesty of traffic wardens distinguishes them from others, he reiterated.

More than 455 traffic police officers and traffic wardens were on special duty to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens under which parking of vehicles or handcarts on the route of the Milad processions were strictly prohibited.