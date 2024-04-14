CTO lauds wardens for maintaining flow of traffic on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan appreciated the performance of traffic wardens on the Eid-ul- Fitr to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said that best traffic arrangements were put on place to facilitate the commuters and no complaint was registered against wardens misbehavior.

He said that traffic wardens were deployed almost all the small and big shopping malls, mosques and public places.

He thanked citizens for extending cooperation with traffic wardens on the auspicious occasion.

Khan said that traffic wardens were directed to take strict action against one wheeling during eid days.

Meanwhile, more than 700 police personnel were deployed security and traffic duties to ensure peace and a smooth flow of traffic in Murree during Eid ul Fitr.

As part of the plan, 260 traffic police officers were deployed to maintain the flow of traffic.

Special pickets were also installed at 14 different places to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists on Eid-ul-Fitr, the CTO said, adding that six facilitation centers were set up in Murree to guide tourists.