UrduPoint.com

CTO Reviews Traffic Arrangements At Murree Ahead Of Expected Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 08:17 PM

CTO reviews traffic arrangements at Murree ahead of expected snowfall

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Monday visited Murree to review traffic arrangements in view of expected snowfall at the hill station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Monday visited Murree to review traffic arrangements in view of expected snowfall at the hill station.

During his visit, he issued necessary instructions to the staff posted at the checkpoints at the entrances of Murree.

CTO urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

He told that Murree has a parking capacity of about 3500 vehicles.

He said that additional traffic wardens have been deployed to facilitate the tourists.

He advised the tourists obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding.

He suggested the motorists to keep their vehicles fit before travelling to hill stations.

The CTP has devised a proper traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and also requested the masses to cooperate with the police.

Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6, traffic police and all the official pages would also provide awareness to the citizens about the severity of the weather and rush situation in Murree.

He said citizens might contact the helpline number 051-9269200 in case of any emergency or to get guidance.

He advised the vehicle owners to avoid closing vehicles' windows while using heaters. Motorists should use chain on the tires of the vehicles as it is sleepy on the road during snowfall, he suggested.

Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the tourists and banners were exhibited on the highways and entrances of Murree, the CTO remarked.

Related Topics

Weather Police Murree Visit Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' miss ..

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' missile launches

5 minutes ago
 Barcelona's Umtiti to undergo surgery on broken fo ..

Barcelona's Umtiti to undergo surgery on broken foot

5 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held, 1.3 kg narcotics recovered

Drug peddler held, 1.3 kg narcotics recovered

5 minutes ago
 Law Ministry issues notification regarding appoint ..

Law Ministry issues notification regarding appointment of Chief Justice of Pakis ..

5 minutes ago
 Prosecution Asks Kiev Court to Detain Poroshenko, ..

Prosecution Asks Kiev Court to Detain Poroshenko, Set $35.7 Mln Bail

12 minutes ago
 Germany Offers Ukraine Help Investigating Cyberatt ..

Germany Offers Ukraine Help Investigating Cyberattacks on Government Websites

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.